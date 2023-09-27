NATO defense ministers to meet on Oct 11-12; Umerov invited

The defense ministers of NATO member states will gather for a meeting on October 11 and 12. Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has been invited to take part in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

The meeting of NATO defense ministers is reported by the alliance headquarters. "A meeting of Defence Ministers will take place on 11-12 October 2023 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," according to the announcement.

The invitation of the Ukrainian head of the defense department of Ukraine to a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council was announced to journalists in Brussels by Head of Ukraine's mission to the alliance Natalia Halibarenko.

"The official acquaintance of the Minister of Defense with the member countries of the alliance at the headquarters will take place in October, when a meeting of the alliance's defense ministers will take place, to which he is invited as part of the Council meeting. I think this will be a good opportunity to get acquainted in such a wide format and exchange views," the Ukrainian diplomat said.