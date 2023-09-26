Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the importance of providing the army with shells.

"This is a topic that we deal with every day. Supply from partners, search for new opportunities in the world. We clearly know how to ensure supplies and are gradually increasing the volume of our Ukrainian production. This is one of the top priorities," he said in a video message on Tuesday.

He also spoke about "good and loud details" on the destruction of logistics and headquarters of the occupiers. There are good details, loud details."

"It is obvious which areas of pressure on Russia should be strengthened so that terrorist opportunities do not grow. Sanctions are not enough. There will be more," Zelenskyy stressed.