Facts

20:40 26.09.2023

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the importance of providing the army with shells.

"This is a topic that we deal with every day. Supply from partners, search for new opportunities in the world. We clearly know how to ensure supplies and are gradually increasing the volume of our Ukrainian production. This is one of the top priorities," he said in a video message on Tuesday.

He also spoke about "good and loud details" on the destruction of logistics and headquarters of the occupiers. There are good details, loud details."

"It is obvious which areas of pressure on Russia should be strengthened so that terrorist opportunities do not grow. Sanctions are not enough. There will be more," Zelenskyy stressed.

Tags: #priorities #front #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

14:52 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

10:28 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

12:27 23.09.2023
Zelenskyy on agreements with Biden: I think they will be implemented, it’s a matter of time

Zelenskyy on agreements with Biden: I think they will be implemented, it’s a matter of time

15:38 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy starts his visit to Canada

Zelenskyy starts his visit to Canada

10:02 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy's statement on outcomes of meeting with Biden

Zelenskyy's statement on outcomes of meeting with Biden

09:29 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy, at meeting with US senators, notes importance of Ukraine's responsibility for aid used, accountability for it

Zelenskyy, at meeting with US senators, notes importance of Ukraine's responsibility for aid used, accountability for it

20:38 20.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

19:50 20.09.2023
UNGA should have right to overcome veto of Security Council member – Zelenskyy

UNGA should have right to overcome veto of Security Council member – Zelenskyy

19:50 20.09.2023
UNSC, UNGA should become epicentre of work on Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

UNSC, UNGA should become epicentre of work on Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

19:33 20.09.2023
UN Security Council should consider issue of applying preventive sanctions in case of aggression threat – Zelenskyy

UN Security Council should consider issue of applying preventive sanctions in case of aggression threat – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

Budanov: Our goal is to slow down production of Russian weapons

Zelenskyy signs law on resumption of party reports on financial activities, property

Explosion occurred on main gas pipeline in Poltava region

LATEST

Germany to halve federal aid for refugees next year

AFU launches attacks on 15 places of invaders’ concentration over day

Cabinet approves creation of All-Ukrainian Center for Motherhood and Childhood

Zelenskyy discusses issues of European integration, joint economic projects with head of Austrian National Council

POWERFUL EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHERSON - AUTHORITIES

Romanian Defense Ministry condemns Russian night attack on civilian infrastructure of Ukraine

URCS volunteers practice their skills at command, staff drills in Kyiv region

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

AIR FORCE REPORTS MISSILE DANGER ACROSS UKRAINE

Budanov: Our goal is to slow down production of Russian weapons

AD
AD
AD
AD