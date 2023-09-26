Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the arrival of the first U.S. Abrams tanks in Ukraine and noted ongoing work to obtain other defense capabilities.

"Today Defense Minister Umerov delivered an important report: the first American-made Abrams tanks are already in Ukraine. We are preparing them to reinforce our actions against the occupiers. And it will be a significant reinforcement. We are also working to get all the other weapons capabilities we need. This includes F16s – we are preparing pilots and infrastructure. This also includes long-range weapons," he said in a video address on Monday.

"We are doing our utmost to enable Ukraine to do more to liberate its territory. The same goes for air defense. To cover the entire territory of our country, we need more systems than we currently have. The best thing for us is to be able to produce air defense and other advanced weapons. This is the only way. To guarantee Ukraine's security. And we will produce, we will build all the necessary production facilities step by step," he said.