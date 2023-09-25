As result of night attack on Odesa, buildings of Seaport, hotels in historical center, granaries, warehouses, several households damaged

As a result of a massive air attack by missiles and drones on the night of September 25, Odesa suffered damage to the Marine station building and facilities in the historical center of the city included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Mayor of the city Hennadiy Trukhanov said.

"Another night attack of the Russians on Odesa. The seaport was significantly damaged. Facilities in the historical center of the city, which are a UNESCO protected zone, were damaged," according to the Telegram channel of Odesa City Hall with reference to Trukhanov on Monday morning.

"All damage will be recorded," he said.

As the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) noted, "port infrastructure facilities, granaries, warehouses of a private enterprise and several households in the suburbs of Odesa were damaged. Odesa Sea Terminal and the hotel nearby suffered significant damage."

"Under the procedural leadership of Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings into violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Information about the victims is being clarified, the removal of the rubble continues. A full list of destruction and damage is being established.

One victim was previously reported and received medical assistance.

As reported with reference to the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, on Monday night the aggressor fired 19 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, two Oniks supersonic missiles, and 12 Kalibr cruise missiles with complex trajectories into Odesa and the region.