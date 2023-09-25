Facts

16:39 25.09.2023

Defense forces liquidate 420 occupiers, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces liquidated 420 occupiers, five tanks, 13 armored vehicles, 27 artillery systems, two MLRS, two air defense systems, seven drones, 16 enemy vehicles and special equipment in one day, according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to September 24, 2023 were approximately as follows: personnel about 276,270 (420 more) people, tanks some 4,667 (five more) units, armored combat vehicles some 8,927 (13 more) units, artillery systems some 6,260 (27 more) units, MLRS some 791 (two more) units, air defense systems some 533 (two more) units, aircraft some 315 units, helicopters some 316 units, operational-tactical level UAVs some 4,895 (seven more), cruise missiles some 1,518, ships and boats some 20 units, vehicles and tank trucks some 8,746 (12 more) units, special equipment some 918 (four more).

"The data is being clarified," the AFU said.

Tags: #general_staff

