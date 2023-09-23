Kyiv will continue to strengthen support for AFU - City Council

Kyiv's support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite bureaucratic and political obstacles, should continue to strengthen, the issue was discussed at a joint meeting of deputies of Kyiv City Council with the community under the walls of Kyiv City Council on Saturday, September 23, the press service of the city council reports.

Volodymyr Bondarenko, the deputy city mayor and secretary of Kyiv City Council, said at a meeting with an initiative group of Kyiv residents, the city’s support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine consists of allocating funds for the purchase of drones, equipment, and for the priority needs of military units, to which the city has already sent more than UAH 4.6 billion, and for other needs of the army.

“Kyiv has already spent more than UAH 4.6 billion on security, defense and provision of defenders and their families since February 24, 2022. Of this, almost UAH 3.5 billion went in the form of subventions for weapons, equipment, drones and other priority needs of the military units of the city that carry out combat missions on the front line. More than UAH 700 million were used to pay financial assistance to defenders and their families, UAH 439 million is aimed at providing apartments for defenders and their families,” Bondarenko noted.

He also recalled that Kyiv City Council has provided a total of UAH 5 billion to support the military in 2023.

“Kyiv City Council supported the initiative of mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko to strengthen support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine by UAH 5 billion. The city will continue to direct all possible resources to our defenders to bring victory closer. The capital provides maximum support to manufacturers of drones and other necessary equipment. These include premises, benefits, and full assistance. Kyiv is increasing support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In this matter there should be maximum interaction between local, central authorities and the public," Bondarenko noted.

At the same time, as he pointed out, the situation in the country largely depends on the situation in the capital and the state of the urban economy.