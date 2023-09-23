Canada will again provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024 fiscal year - Trudeau

Canada will again provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the 2024 fiscal year, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau said after negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ottawa on Friday.

“We have confirmed that Canada will make a financial contribution to the consortiums created by the leader of the UK to provide military equipment to Ukraine. To ensure that the government has the necessary resources to provide services to its population, today I am confirming that we will again provide significant macroeconomic assistance to Ukraine in the 2024 fiscal year,” he said.

According to him, Canada is “changing its approach”, and now they will provide assistance for the future for several years, so that Ukraine knows and can receive support on a bilateral basis.

"We are helping farmers whose activities were interrupted by Russia's actions. We will also provide assistance to the Holodomor Museum in Ukraine, and will also help all Ukrainians in order to promote mental health," he said.

He noted that “the new assistance that was announced is built on the basis of almost $9 billion, which we pledged to allocate and help Ukraine.”