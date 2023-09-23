Canada will provide Ukraine with 650 mln Canadian dollars over 3 years

Canada will provide Ukraine with 650 million Canadian dollars as part of a long-term assistance program for armored vehicles and special medical evacuation vehicles, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“I clearly stated that our government will help you as long as necessary... We will provide long-term assistance to Ukraine. We are talking about 650 million Canadian dollars over three years. This is for armored vehicles and also special ambulance evacuation vehicles that will be built in province of Ontario," he said in the Canadian parliament on Friday.

According to him, Canada will continue to provide economic assistance to Ukraine over the next year, "so that Ukraine is a powerful, dynamic and prosperous country.”

In addition, as the prime minister said, Canada will send instructors for F-16 aircraft so that Ukraine can use these aircraft as efficiently as possible.