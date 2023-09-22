Facts

20:43 22.09.2023

Despite 'agrarian question,' Poland has full support for Ukraine's European, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

Despite 'agrarian question,' Poland has full support for Ukraine's European, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says despite the "agrarian issue," Poland fully supports Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

"There were a lot of emotional statements, but the first thing I heard when I was in Brussels was 'welcome to the club,' that this is an absolutely normal family European process. We had some trade issues before this related to trade with Poland. For us, the most important thing is that now this entire dialogue has returned to a constructive direction, the restrictions have not been extended, the European Commission has created a special platform where we must find a solution to mutual export controls in order to prevent such situations in the future," she said in broadcast on a national telethon on Friday, answering the question of how much impact the "grain scandal" will have on Ukraine's prospects for joining the EU.

The Deputy Prime Minister expects that now the temperature of this discussion will decrease.

She also said despite trade differences, Ukraine and Poland continue to have many projects, and Poland also has full support for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

