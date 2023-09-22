Nationwide campaign for psychological support for children in shelters launched in Ukraine

A nationwide campaign for psychological support for children living in shelters has been launched in Ukraine, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine said.

"In order to make children feel more relaxed during air raids, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the Eastern Europe Foundation launched the #BraveKidsUkraine campaign. Its goal is to create the most comfortable psychological conditions for children to stay in shelters," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

It is noted that as part of the campaign, famous people, opinion leaders, musicians, actors and bloggers from Ukraine and abroad record short videos that contain words of support, wishes, exercises, games and interesting tasks.

According to the statement, one of the first to support the #BraveKidsUkraine campaign was Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovy.

In particular, in a video address to children, he noted that it is normal to be afraid: for both adults and children.

In addition, the group Kalush Orchestra, singer Jamala, volunteer Serhiy Prytula, as well as famous British actors Stephen Fry and children's writer and BBC television presenter Nicola Davis are already helping children cope with stress and gain inner strength.

According to the department, the campaign is part of the Safe School program.