11:28 01.03.2025

We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes – Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Ukraine is fighting not only for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also for "European security, freedom and the rules-based world order."

"The heroic fight of Ukraine against Russia’s war of agression is about the existence of Ukraine as a nation. We in Finland understand what Ukraine is going through. Ukraine is fighting not only for her independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also for European security, freedom and the rules-based world order. Ukraine and its democratically elected leaders deserve all our respect and support," he wrote on the X social network.

It was previously reported that Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen expressed her support for Ukraine after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dispute with US President Donald Trump.

