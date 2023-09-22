Facts

Zelenskyy: America saved millions of Ukrainian lives

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Americans for helping the Ukrainian people and said that this help saved millions of lives.

"There is not a single person here who would be indifferent to what is happening with freedom. There is not a single Ukrainian who would not be grateful. Those who help us, not because they have to do it, but because their heart tells them to. This is humanity. This is what we are made of in Ukraine. This is what you are made of in America," he said in Washington on Thursday, speaking to representatives of the U.S. business and political circles, representatives of the diaspora and the media.

"Today we are here together with Olena to express gratitude to the Americans who have done and are doing extraordinary things at the call of their hearts. American hearts are fighting the same way as Ukrainian hearts. I want you all to know that America has saved millions of Ukrainian lives," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "among the documents that I saw today in the U.S. National Archives was a telegram from Abraham Lincoln to General Grant. An inspiring document. ‘Hold on with a bulldog grip, and chew and choke as much as possible’ – the words of President Lincoln reflect the courage and faith that helped America."

"President Lincoln's words reflect exactly how Ukrainians are fighting. In our victorious battles for Kyiv, Kharkiv and the Snake island in the Black Sea. In our battle for Bakhmut, where our soldiers go forward despite the difficulties. In our battle for every centimeter of Ukrainian land," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that "Putin's list of countries to destroy was long. Not so long ago. If Ukraine fell, half of Europe would be in danger of falling into Moscow's sphere of influence. But American investments in Ukrainian security and global protection of freedom are working. One hundred percent. To the last cent."

"Now Putin has a different list of goals. Instead of dictating terms to America, Europe and the entire free world, Putin is forced to humiliate himself by personally entertaining a delegation from Pyongyang and trying to find Tehran's favor. This shows its obvious weakness," he said.

"We are sure that other nations will not have to send their armies to this battle. Ukraine is capable of ending this war with a victory that will be our joint victory. Today, it is not the evil empire, but only the lack of unity that can bring freedom to its knees," the president said.

