Ukrainian Red Cross hands over water tanks to communities of Dnipropetrovsk region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided water tanks to two communities of Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross continues to implement the project ‘Access to drinking water’ for the population affected by the destruction [by Russian occupiers] of the Kakhovska HPP in early June this year. Settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region of Myrivska and Pervomaiska merged territorial communities (hromadas) now have a significant shortage of drinking water and are forced to buy or deliver drinking water from the nearest cities and self-pickup points," the URCS reported on Facebook.

In addition to tanks of different volumes, the URCS volunteers handed over pumps for pumping water to the communities.

The URCS recalled that in early August, the first water treatment plant was installed in Myrivska hromada. A station of this capacity is capable of performing mechanical cleaning and disinfection of about 1,000 liters of water per hour, that is, during the day it can provide water to more than 6,000 people.