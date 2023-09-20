Zelenskyy holds meeting with Albanian PM in New York

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama in New York and invited the representative of this country to join the preparations for the Global Peace Summit, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state reported.

“On the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama. Albania holds the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of September,” a message posted on the official website of the President of Ukraine on Wednesday says.

It is noted in the message that the Head of State “praised Albania's contribution to countering full-scale Russian aggression, particularly in the framework of the country's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council.”

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the consistent position of the Republic of Albania in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the decision of the Albanian government to provide practical assistance to our country.

As reported, the President informed the Prime Minister of Albania about the situation on the battlefield and described the challenges caused by the mining of vast territories. The parties discussed the assistance from the Balkan countries in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also informed Rama of “Ukraine's efforts to consolidate international support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula. The President invited the representative of Albania to join the next meeting at the level of advisors and the preparation of the Global Peace Summit.”

“The President thanked Albania for joining the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. This document, in particular, is the basis for further bilateral agreements between Ukraine and its partners,” the message reads.

Earlier it was reported that during the meeting, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Albania signed a joint declaration on support for the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.