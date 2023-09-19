Ukrainian aviation carries out 16 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, and another two on the anti-aircraft missile complexes of the occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Also, during the day, missile units hit three control points, an anti-aircraft missile system, nine artillery means, one ammunition depot and an electronic warfare station of the Russian occupiers.