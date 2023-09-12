Facts

10:20 12.09.2023

URCS holds summer first aid training

URCS holds summer first aid training

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) traditionally held a summer training on first aid.

"By good tradition, for the fifth year in a row, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has been holding a summer first aid training. The goal of the training is to exchange experience and teach instructors and trainers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society from all over the country," the society said on its Facebook page.

This year the training was held in Volyn.

"The program of classes covered practical and theoretical tasks, as well as training in game forms, which made it easier to perceive new information," the society said.

The program also included animal first aid training. This is a new direction of work of the Ukrainian Red Cross, which has already received positive reviews and continues to gain popularity among the population of Ukraine.

