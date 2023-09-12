Klitschko, German FM discuss provision of special equipment to Ukraine for Border Guard Service

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko discussed with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock the provision of special equipment to Ukraine for the State Border Service, which will serve as protection for the Ukrainian border between Russia and Belarus.

"Volodymyr and I met with the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. We talked about further support and assistance to Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor. In particular, Germany provided special equipment for the State Border Guard Service – to protect the border of Ukraine in the regions bordering Russia and Belarus," Klitschko said in his Telegram channel on Monday evening.

According to the mayor, the parties also discussed the issue of the return of Ukrainian children whom Russia took from the occupied territories.

In addition, Klitschko and Baerbock discussed issues of funding by the German government for assistance in the digitalization of archives about Nazi crimes during the Second World War, in particular at Babyn Yar, and about crimes against civilians during the war in Ukraine.