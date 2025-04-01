Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:37 01.04.2025

German FM: Reality shows Putin's strategy isn’t peace, he cannot be trusted

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/abaerbock

Reality shows that Vladimir Putin's strategy is not peace, but the continued destruction of Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during her visit to Kyiv.

"The people of Ukraine, the people of Europe, want peace. Ukraine has made it clear that it is not only ready for this, but will accept a ceasefire without conditions. The only one who does not do this is the Russian president. Reality shows that Putin's strategy is not peace, but continued destruction. Unfortunately, nothing has changed in this regard," she said at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In particular, the minister noted that even after the meeting in Jeddah and the agreement on an energy truce, new Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector are taking place.

"That's why it's so important that in all these negotiations we always remember that Putin is playing a preemptive game. He is maneuvering to get out of the agreement by continuing his aggressive war, violating international law, and escalating with brutal drone attacks on residential buildings. Putin cannot be trusted in this situation," Baerbock said.

She stressed that real and lasting peace in Ukraine will only come when Putin "realizes that he cannot win this war," and that is why it is important for Ukraine to be able to conduct peace talks from a position of strength.

