Facts

16:09 11.09.2023

Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

1 min read
Ukraine has retaken control of the so-called Boyko Rigs, gas and oil drilling platforms off the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea in the Black Sea, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

"Russia occupied them [the Boyko Rigs] in 2015 and, when the full-scale invasion started, it used them for military purpose. In particular, [they were used] as helipads and for the deployment of radars," it said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The Ukrainian forces recaptured the Petro Hodovanets and Ukraine drilling platforms, as well as the Tavryda and Sivash jack-up rigs. The operation to take back the Boyko Rigs was conducted by the personnel of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"During the operation, the special forces managed to seize precious trophies: a stock of helicopter-type unguided rockets and a Neva radar system that can monitor the movement of vessels in the Black Sea," it said.

Also, during one of the phases of the operation, a battle occurred between Ukrainian special forces on boats and the occupiers' Su-30 fighter jet. The enemy aircraft was damaged and had to retreat.

