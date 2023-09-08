Facts

19:07 08.09.2023

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kryvy Rih, some 73 people were injured, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"According to updated information, there are 73 victims in Kryvy Rih. Of these, 35 are in the hospital. Doctors still assess the condition of a 34-year-old and two 28-year-old men as serious. One person died," Lysak said on the Telegram channel.

He said some 62 apartment buildings and seven private ones have been damaged in the city. More than 50 cars have been damaged. Utility crews are still clearing the area of debris. Almost 210 tonnes of destroyed structures have already been removed.

Previously, it was known about one death and 60 injuries.

 

