Facts

10:05 07.09.2023

URCS: Braille book on first aid to be presented in Kyiv

The presentation of the Braille book on first aid by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will take place in Kyiv on Saturday.

"On September 9, 2023 at 11:00 at the Expocenter of Ukraine National Complex an event for the whole family will be held dedicated to World First Aid Day, which has been celebrated annually since 2000 on the second Saturday of September in many countries worldwide," the society said on Facebook.

On this day, the URCS trainers and instructors will hold free master classes on first aid for people and animals. The program also includes themed quests for children and teenagers, a quiz and gifts for the winners.

Ukrainian Red Cross Society's instructors and trainers have been conducting daily first aid training since February 24, 2022, the day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. During this time, over 138,000 people have received knowledge that saves lives.

 

 

#urcs #first_aid

