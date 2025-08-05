Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:12 05.08.2025

VII Summer School of First Aid of Ukrainian Red Cross starts

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The VII Summer School of First Aid of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) started in Vyshpil (Zhytomyr region).

"Despite the challenges, we are developing. We looked for safe places for training, adapted topics, motivated teams. Since February 24, 2022 [since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine], we have trained more than 360,000 people, developed programs for people with disabilities, adapted [assistance programs] for children from 3 years old, for pets. We have 400 instructors, 40 trainers in Ukraine and we continue to move forward," said Nadia Yamnenko, head of the first aid department of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

As URCS said on Facebook, about 100 people from all over the country take part in the annual training program for instructors and trainers.

This year the school has an international format. Representatives of the Norwegian, French Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the International Committee of the Red Cross are taking part in the event.

The theme of the school is the adaptation of first aid training to new realities - in particular, to climate challenges (floods, fires, extreme weather), which, along with war, also pose a threat to human life.

Over the course of five days, practical sessions on transportation, medical triage, trainings in the communities of Zhytomyr region (up to 17 events daily), and training for children from 3 years old will be held.

The training program also includes the involvement of instructors and trainers in the strategy for developing the first aid direction at the all-Ukrainian level for 5 years, working with inclusion, adaptation of programs, and motivational tools.

