New mobile rehabilitation team of Ukrainian Red Cross Society starts working in Kremenchuk

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

“A new mobile rehabilitation team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society began working in the Kremenchuk community in July. This is another important step in expanding access to rehabilitation services for people who need support but are unable to get to specialized centers on their own,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

The team includes a physical therapist, a physical therapist assistant, and a driver. They visit people, providing rehabilitation services at home. The team works with people recovering from injuries, traumas, illnesses or the effects of war. Emotional support for patients, motivation and an individual approach from the rehabilitation team members contribute to successful recovery. If necessary, beneficiaries are provided with rehabilitation aids free of charge: crutches, canes, walkers, or wheelchairs. The implementation of this direction was made possible thanks to the support of the British Red Cross.