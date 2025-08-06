Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:10 06.08.2025

Over 100 active longevity clubs of Ukrainian Red Cross operate in Ukraine

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

There are over 100 active longevity clubs of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) operating in Ukraine.

“Currently, 106 Active Longevity Clubs have been established in almost every region of Ukraine, with the exception of Luhansk and Crimea. Anyone aged 60 or older is welcome to become a member,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

The clubs host meetings based on interests — creativity, cooking, needlework — as well as lectures, master classes, trainings, yoga and dance classes. The program includes movements, psychosocial support activities, events for important dates, as well as socializing activities aimed at community cohesion and making new acquaintances. Special attention is paid to volunteering as a socially important initiative for the community.

The first clubs were established in 2018 in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. However, due to the full-scale war in Ukraine, their activities were suspended. Since 2023, the Ukrainian Red Cross, together with partners — including National Red Cross Societies and local authorities — has resumed the clubs’ operations, building on previous experience. By the end of this year, URCS plans to open around 10 more Active Longevity Clubs nationwide.

Tags: #urcs #clubs #longevity

