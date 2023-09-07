Number of casualties of missile attack on Kostiantynivka rises to 51 – Defense Ministry

As a result of a Russian S-300 missile attack on the town of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, the number of victims has increased to 34 wounded and 17 dead, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has said on Wednesday.

"The rescue efforts in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, have been concluded after a russian S-300 ballistic missile hit an outdoor market... 17 civilians were killed (including a child) and 34 were injured," the ministry said on Twitter.