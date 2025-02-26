Enemy drops three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: five people killed

Occupation troops hit Kostiantynivka with controlled aerial bombs, at least five civilians were killed, and eight people were wounded, head of the Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said.

"At least five people died and eight were wounded as a result of the strikes on Kostiantynivka," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to his data, the Russians dropped controlled air bombs on the town and its surroundings, according to preliminary information, three pieces.