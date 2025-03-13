Russians hit high-rise buildings in Kostiantynivka, there are dead, wounded

Russian troops hit high-rise buildings in Kostiantynivka with bombs, two people were killed, five more were wounded, the press service of the Donetsk region police reported.

"As a result of the hits, several houses caught fire, people were trapped in a fire and smoke. There is information about the death of a 51-year-old couple. The husband and wife are probably under the rubble," the report says.

Among the wounded is a 72-year-old man and four women aged 58, 70, 75, 88, all the victims were in their homes. They were diagnosed with concussions, cut and stab wounds. Police paramedics provided first aid to the injured and evacuated them to the hospital.

Also, 14 civilian objects were damaged in Kostiantynivka: six multi-story buildings, a pharmacy, a store, five civilian cars, and a gas pipeline.