Facts

19:57 06.09.2023

Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

2 min read
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced Denmark's readiness to increase defense assistance to Ukraine.

"We have decided to provide F-16 aircraft to train your pilots. Training is currently underway, and preparatory work has already been done, pilots are now being trained. We have already provided artillery, and armored vehicles, and shells, and we will do even more. In particular, to strengthen air defense," she said in Kyiv on Wednesday following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Frederiksen, "Poland and I have made a commitment to energy security. Our support is for a long time, it is a commitment for a long time. We are indebted to you for your incredible struggle. Your struggle is our struggle."

Answering a question about corruption in Ukraine, the Prime Minister said: "There is a time before the war and, unfortunately, during the war. If you ask me whether Ukraine did enough to fight corruption before the war, I think that we agree that more could be done."

"Denmark is one of the countries that helps, if not the most, and I think that the whole of Europe is impressed by how you cope with these challenges, including the fight against corruption. There are no guarantees, but I am sure that Ukraine will do its best during the war," she said.

Tags: #assistance #denmark #pm

