19:44 06.09.2023

Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which is taking place in Kyiv, on Wednesday.

As the president noted, "Ukraine knows how to make history different, in particular, thanks to the diplomacy of emotions – the soft power of our state, able to speak with the soul of every nation."

"In order for decisions to be implemented, you can't build anything on the basis of emotions alone, for sure. And only decision-making is not enough. You always need a system to make emotions decisions, and decisions concrete results. Our soft power has such a system. And this is what really strengthens Ukraine," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen shows the world "how significant the potential is in people who, although they do not manage institutions, have the power of sincerity."

"First ladies and gentlemen of states often find such arguments and tonality that are not available to politicians. And it works. This is the result," Zelenskyy said, recalling how due to the communications of First Lady Olena Zelenska, the United States managed to move forward on the issue of modern air defense for Ukraine.

In addition, the president said how the visit of the first lady and the Ukrainian delegation to Seoul actually marked the beginning of a restart in relations between Ukraine and Korea.

Addressing the participants, Zelenskyy said the declared subject of the summit "Mental health" and the state attention to this topic itself is much more than just medicine, therapy and practices that should be available to people in modern society, especially in a society that goes through the war.

"This is about what society can do, what it should do. And about what society should definitely beware of. Mental, emotional stress is one of the heaviest baggage that war leaves. And unfortunately, not everyone can withstand this baggage," he said, adding that history knows wars, the baggage of which became a destructive burden both for people and for societies.

The president said "the war is a challenge that does not completely disappear even after the end of hostilities and with the onset of peace taking root, therefore no one should be left alone with the war, with its consequences."

"People's resilience has limits. But for everyone, this limit is in emotions, in that invisible baggage of sensations that prompts a person to act one way or another. It's about mental health," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, mental health is a special area that requires a special approach.

"New attention – and not only the attention of our state. New institutions. A new area of rehabilitation. Training and dissemination of therapy. New social policy. New international interaction. New agreements. Together with other work – the diplomacy of emotions and the systematic work of soft power aimed at people's inner world. For people to win. Together with their state," the president said.

"War leaves people with what they need to be able to reject. Reject what destroys life. We need to build a system that gets rid of these destructions," he said.

As reported, the third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen gathered in Kyiv several dozens of representatives worldwide, including politicians, experts, actors and doctors. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was a special guest of the summit.

