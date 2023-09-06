Russian UAVs attack Izmail district of Odesa region for almost three hours, one person killed, infrastructure damaged – regional authorities

For almost three hours, Russian terrorists attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with drone strikes, as a result of which a person was killed, there is destruction of the port infrastructure, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed.

"Unfortunately, one person died - the employee of the agricultural enterprise, who was seriously injured, died in the hospital," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the Regional Military Administration, destruction and fires were recorded in several localities. The objects of the port and agricultural infrastructure were damaged: elevators, administrative buildings, and agricultural enterprises.