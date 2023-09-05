Over 20 searches underway in Ukraine in case of abuses in energy infrastructure restoration – SBU

More than 20 searches are being carried out simultaneously in different regions of Ukraine in the case of abuses in the restoration of energy infrastructure, the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Tuesday.

"SBU officers under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office are conducting investigative measures within previously opened criminal proceedings on abuses in the restoration of energy infrastructure of Ukraine. Currently, more than 20 searches are being carried out in several regions," the message says.

The SBU noted that all events "are taking place in compliance with the current legislation."

As it became known to Interfax-Ukraine, the searches being carried out are connected with the searches at acting Mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako.

Earlier, Lomako reported searches at his home on Tuesday morning. According to him, the SBU conducts searches allegedly on the basis of the decision of the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv.