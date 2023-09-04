Facts

Austria proves by its example that neutral countries capable of taking firm stand - Kuleba in appeal to Austrian diplomatic corps

On Monday, September 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba addressed the Austrian diplomatic corps online, becoming an honorary guest of the conference of Austrian ambassadors at the invitation of his colleague Alexander Schallenberg.

“Since February 2022, Austria has demonstrated that neutrality does not mean indifference. On the contrary, neutrality can be active, compassionate, and morally right. As Alexander said, military neutrailty does not mean political neutrality. Austria has proven that a country can be neutral but take a clear side at the same time. Furthermore, a neutral country is the one most interested in upholding international law and order, protecting international peace, and the UN Charter,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press service quoted Kuleba as saying.

Kuleba expressed gratitude to Austria, which, after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, provides Ukraine with significant support in the financial, humanitarian, energy and political spheres.

He recalled that Austria joined the EU sanctions against Russia, supported granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership, joined the Grain From Ukraine humanitarian program, is actively working on the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, joined the coalition for the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine, provides substantial support in civil mine clearabce and many other areas.

Kuleba also called on Austrian diplomats to actively work together with their Ukrainian counterparts in Asia and South America to convey the truth about Russian aggression, expand the coalition in support of the Peace Formula and convince from their own experience that neutrality can be proactive.

“Russia attacked not only Ukraine but also the very foundation of international law and our shared principles of humanity. The choice could not be clearer in this situation. Supporting Ukraine means supporting the UN Charter and common rules,” the minister stressed.

The Minister also stressed that a simple cease-fire now will not stop the Russian aggression. According to him, freezing the conflict will only give Russia a respite, which it uses to replenish its forces and prepare for a new attack.

“’Just’ really means in this cliché is the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. ‘Lasting’ means that Russia will not be able to stage another attack on Ukraine and the rest of Europe. I thank you for realizing the need for such a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. We count on the power of Austrian diplomacy and Austria’s authoritative political voice to persuade other countries to take a principled stance,” the minister stressed.

Kuleba added that Ukraine counts on Austria's political support for the decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of 2023 and expects that the Austrian side will subsequently help Ukraine in the process of these negotiations.

