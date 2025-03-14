Austrian FM: There can be no lasting peace in Ukraine without sovereignty and territorial integrity

Peace in Ukraine is more than a short-term "silence of arms", stressed the new Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

"When we talk about a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, we must have in mind long-term security and stability in Europe. Peace is more than a short-term 'silencing of weapons'. Without sovereignty, without independence and territorial integrity, there can be no peace in the long term. Peace means that the internationally recognized borders of neighboring states are respected," she said at a press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv on Friday.

The Foreign Minister stressed that there can be "no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine" and "no negotiations on the future of Europe, security without Europe."

She expressed hope that the recent meeting in Jeddah with the American delegation will pave the way for a comprehensive, fair and lasting peace in Ukraine.