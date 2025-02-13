US Secretary of Defense doesn’t rule out that future financing for Ukraine could be subject of negotiations

The United States continues to provide military assistance that has already been allocated, and the issue of future financing for Ukraine may become the subject of negotiations, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth has said.

“Ultimately, as of security assistance, we have continued to provide what has been allocated. I think it would be fair to say that things like future funding, either less or more, could be on the table in negotiations as well,” he said at a press conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Hegseth also added that “whatever the President determines as the most robust carrot or stick on either side to induce a durable peace.”

“Understanding obviously the motivations that Vladimir Putin has had on Ukraine for a long time,” the head of Pentagon said.