17:18 05.03.2025

Austria provides EUR 2 mln for Grain from Ukraine initiative

Austria supported the Grain from Ukraine food initiative by contributing EUR 2 million, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

According to the report, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector and the development of trade relations with Austrian Ambassador to Ukraine Arad Benkö. He also thanked Austrian partners for their contribution to the Grain from Ukraine initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This is an additional EUR 2 million for food security, which is an important step in supporting countries suffering from hunger," he said.

The Minister emphasized that one of the priorities of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy is European integration and spoke about the steps already taken on the path to the EU. In particular, the parties discussed the need for joint work at the level of the European Commission to ensure unhindered exports of Ukrainian agricultural products.

"Austria remains an important trade partner of Ukraine: in 2024, bilateral trade in food and agricultural products amounted to $210 million. Ukraine exported mainly corn, fruit and vegetable juices, soybeans, sunflower oil, as well as frozen fruits and nuts. In return, chocolate and cocoa-containing products, ready-made sauces, animal feed, corn, and mineral and carbonated waters were imported from Austria," Koval explained.

The Minister also proposed considering a mechanism for insuring agricultural trade operations between Ukraine and Austria against war risks.

Tags: #austria #ministry_of_agrarian_policy #grain_from_ukraine

