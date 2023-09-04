Facts

13:38 04.09.2023

Umerov submits his resignation from post of SPF head to Rada – Stefanchuk

1 min read
Umerov submits his resignation from post of SPF head to Rada – Stefanchuk

Rustem Umerov has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada his resignation from the post of head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF), Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received an application from the head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umerov, about his dismissal from office. The application will be considered at the regular plenary meeting," Stefanchuk said on his Facebook page on Monday.

As reported, on September 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would submit Umerov's candidacy to the parliament for the post of defense minister.

On the morning of September 4, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov submitted to parliament a letter of resignation from his post.

 

Tags: #umerov

MORE ABOUT

10:02 04.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Defense Ministry to be headed by Rustem Umerov

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Defense Ministry to be headed by Rustem Umerov

12:10 07.09.2022
Rada appoints Umerov as head of State Property Fund

Rada appoints Umerov as head of State Property Fund

18:22 26.04.2021
Turkey's support is strong signal for Ukraine – MP Umerov

Turkey's support is strong signal for Ukraine – MP Umerov

18:51 03.09.2019
Prisoner swap not in our hands, but in Putin's hands – Umerov

Prisoner swap not in our hands, but in Putin's hands – Umerov

10:09 08.12.2017
Chiygoz, Umerov call on OSCE ministers to continue pressure on Russia

Chiygoz, Umerov call on OSCE ministers to continue pressure on Russia

16:58 13.11.2017
Umerov discusses with Erdogan release of political prisoners in Russia, including Sentsov

Umerov discusses with Erdogan release of political prisoners in Russia, including Sentsov

16:01 13.11.2017
Platform of European Memory and Conscience-2017 Prize recognizes problems faced by Ukraine and Crimean Tatars – Umerov .

Platform of European Memory and Conscience-2017 Prize recognizes problems faced by Ukraine and Crimean Tatars – Umerov .

12:02 27.10.2017
Umerov, Chiygoz asked Erdogan to help free other people illegally persecuted in Crimea - Chubarov

Umerov, Chiygoz asked Erdogan to help free other people illegally persecuted in Crimea - Chubarov

15:39 26.10.2017
Chiygoz, Umerov to arrive in Ukraine on Friday

Chiygoz, Umerov to arrive in Ukraine on Friday

14:21 26.10.2017
Chiygoz, Umerov did not know about flight to Ankara, did not request pardon from Putin

Chiygoz, Umerov did not know about flight to Ankara, did not request pardon from Putin

AD

HOT NEWS

Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed, but not at expense of blackmail, fulfillment of Russia’s whims – Kuleba

UN Commission: We can’t make conclusion at this stage that genocide taking place in Ukraine

President's Office dpty head: I'd like to hope situation with corruption in Supreme Court to become catalyst for systemic changes

President's Office dpty head Smyrnov: Sure that we to find compromise in effective model of tribunal, support UN General Assembly's decision

HACC head: We adapted to 'military' mode of operation

LATEST

Austria proves by its example that neutral countries capable of taking firm stand - Kuleba in appeal to Austrian diplomatic corps

Summit of first ladies and gentlemen to be dedicated to mental health, bring together reps from dozens of countries – Zelenska

Official launch of intl medical partnership to take place at Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Liashko

Ministry of Agrarian Policy submits for discussion amendments to law on veterinary medicine

Russians carry out five missile, 68 air strikes over day

Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed, but not at expense of blackmail, fulfillment of Russia’s whims – Kuleba

Kolomoisky appears in fraud case as citizen of Israel, Cyprus, no request from USA for his extradition to Ukraine - Leschenko

Kuleba: I think that decision on transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine lies on Scholz' table

Ukraine to share with Romania photographic evidence of Shahed falling in its territory – Kuleba

UN Commission: We can’t make conclusion at this stage that genocide taking place in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD