Umerov submits his resignation from post of SPF head to Rada – Stefanchuk

Rustem Umerov has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada his resignation from the post of head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF), Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received an application from the head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umerov, about his dismissal from office. The application will be considered at the regular plenary meeting," Stefanchuk said on his Facebook page on Monday.

As reported, on September 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would submit Umerov's candidacy to the parliament for the post of defense minister.

On the morning of September 4, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov submitted to parliament a letter of resignation from his post.