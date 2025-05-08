As of 16:00, more clashes recorded on front than in previous days

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders on Thursday; as of 16:00, some 117 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page.

Moreover, the intensity of fighting has been increasing for the second day in a row: on Wednesday, May 7, as of 16:00, 93 military clashes occurred, and on Tuesday, May 6, 79.

The most difficult situation remains in Pokrovsk direction, where 41 armed clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day (nine of them are ongoing), in Novo-Pavlivsk (19) and Lymany directions in Donetsk region.

In Kursk region of the Russian Federation, seven armed clashes took place, the enemy launched seven air strikes and carried out 149 artillery attacks.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Vladimir Putin's initiative to declare a three-day ceasefire from May 7 to May 9 a theatrical production to create an atmosphere of Russia's exit from isolation and stated that the Ukrainian proposal for a ceasefire for at least 30 days remains in force, but Russia does not respond to it, continuing shelling.