EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas announced the allocation of EUR 1 billion for Ukraine's defense industry during her visit to Ukraine on Friday.

"Tomorrow we are going to Ukraine and we are going to make available one billion for Ukraine's defense industry," Kallas said during a briefing in Warsaw on Thursday.

She said Russia "shows no signs of wanting peace" and stated the need to increase pressure on Russia "so that also Russia wants peace." "We are working on the 17th sanctions package, which hopefully we are ready to adopt on the next Foreign Affairs Council. Then we recently published a roadmap to get rid of Russian energy, and part of that is how we will deal with the shadow fleet. It is also part of where the funding for this war is coming from," Kallas said.

She said "for any peace to last, reliable security guarantees are needed."

"We also stressed that prisoners of war have to be returned, deported children have to be returned and detained civilians as well. And the sanctions must remain in place until Russia makes reparations for the damage they have caused. And no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine, and no negotiations on Ukraine on European security without Europe," Kallas said