16:41 01.09.2023

All residents of de-occupied part of Kherson region supplied with drinking water – Prokudin

All residents of the de-occupied part of Kherson region are currently supplied with drinking and technical water, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"There are no problems with water today. In particular, all residents are provided with both drinking and technical water. In the settlements where there is no central water supply system, we either pump [water] from the wells or regular delivery of drinking water is organized," he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

The head of the regional administration also said that 76% of 175 settlements in the region are fully supplied with drinking water.

At the same time, well drilling operations are underway on the drained territory of the Kakhovka Reservoir, he said.

"The need of drilling 50 wells in 21 settlements affected by the shallowing was determined. Four wells are already being drilled. As per the terms of drilling the wells, we are planning to finish by the middle of November and completely replace the pipelines before the end of the year," Prokudin said.

