URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) of Cherkasy region will be able to train the population after participating in the mine danger training.

"On the basis of Cherkasy regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross, the training dubbed ‘Safe behavior/awareness raising over the risks of mines and explosive remnants of war’ has been held. The participants, volunteers of the organization, received valuable knowledge and skills of mine danger instructors necessary for effective work," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

Sixteen volunteers from four districts of the region will now inform the population of different age categories about the mine danger.

"Much attention will be paid to the education of children in extracurricular circles and IDPs [internally displaced persons], who at any moment can return to places where there were active hostilities," URCS said.