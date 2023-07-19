Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Ukrainian defenders have already adopted more than 20 new drones developed by domestic manufacturers.

"Our task is to start a startup … For the first time, we have gathered 82 Ukrainian manufacturers, purely national, who agreed to develop. More than 20 brand new drones have already been adopted, which are very successfully destroying orcs and their equipment today," Reznikov said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center on Wednesday.

In addition, he added that in order to put the drone into service, it takes three weeks.

The head of the Ministry of Defense drew attention to the fact that the "second breakthrough" is the resolution, according to which it became possible to pledge 25% of income for the development of this industry.

"And the third breakthrough: by the adopted resolution, we simplified and removed the necessary fees, duties, etc. for the import of components for the development of drones," Reznikov stressed.