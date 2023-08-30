Borrell proposes to raise to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in EU by end of 2023

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell proposes to increase the number of Ukrainian sildiers trained by the EU training mission to 40,000.

He made the corresponding announcement at the end of an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Toledo (Spain) on Wednesday.

Borrell said initially the task was to train 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and at the end of October this figure will be 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers. "You know, I always say that we need to do more and faster. I still believe that we need to do more and faster, and "I proposed the ministers to raise the objective of the mission to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained by the end of the year," the High Representative said.

EU Defense Ministers also welcomed the decision of the Netherlands and Denmark to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft. "We will explore the possibility of how we can integrate these F-16 pilot training modules inside our mission. Our mission should be also able to contribute to the training of these pilots for these planes," Borrell said.

He also elaborated on the issue of providing Ukraine with ammunition, recalling a three-track approach to resolving this issue: providing Ukraine with ammunition from existing stocks, which was implemented by the end of May, jointly purchasing ammunition from the European defense industry and increasing the production capacity of the military-industrial complex.

In addition, the ministers discussed the issue of the negative consequences of the withdrawal of Russia from the grain initiative.