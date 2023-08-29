Facts

15:25 29.08.2023

Forced evacuation of children announced in five settlements of Zaporizhia region

1 min read
Forced evacuation of children announced in five settlements of Zaporizhia region

Forced evacuation of children has been announced in five settlements of Zaporizhia region, the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories reports.

"The corresponding appeal of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration was considered at a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters on the issues of mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law. The participants of the meeting unanimously voted for the mandatory evacuation of children with their parents, persons who replace them, or other legal representatives from certain settlements of Vasylyivsky and Polohovsky districts of Zaporizhia region located near the areas of combat operations," the press service of the ministry said.

In particular, it’s about five settlements: the town of Huliai-Pole, the urban-type settlement of Stepnohirsk, as well as the villages of Preobrazhenka, Yehorivka, Novopavlivka.

It is noted that due to the difficult security situation and enemy shelling, 54 children and 67 accompanying (family members) will be forcibly evacuated from there.

In addition to children, mandatory evacuation will also apply to people with limited mobility living in these settlements of the region.

Tags: #children #reintegration_ministry

