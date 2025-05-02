Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:42 02.05.2025

Ukraine returns six more children to controlled territory

1 min read

Six more children have been returned to the controlled territory of Ukraine, said Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Daria Zarivna.

"Six more children have been returned to the controlled territory of Ukraine within the framework of the President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA," Zarivna wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to her, among the returnees is a family with two children who had lived under occupation for a long time. The younger child had health problems, but there was no access to the necessary medical care. The parents repeatedly tried to leave on their own, but each time they faced obstacles from the occupation authorities.

She also spoke about the girl and her mother, "who refused to receive Russian documents, which is why they became targets of constant psychological pressure, blackmail and direct threats." Ultimately, according to Zarivna, the situation became so critical that the family was forced to seek help for evacuation.

"I thank the Ombudsman Office for their assistance in organizing the rescue mission, as well as the State of Qatar. We will continue to work until every Ukrainian child returns home," she added.

Tags: #children #bring_kids_back_ua

