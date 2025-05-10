Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held an introductory conversation with the recently appointed German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio had an introductory call today with newly appointed German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. They discussed shared priorities including ending the war in Ukraine, and the need for European nations to increase defense spending," said the US Secretary of State.