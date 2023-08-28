Facts

10:30 28.08.2023

Zelenskyy: Some Ukrainian partners not ready for war on Russian territory

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Some Ukrainian partners not ready for war on Russian territory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said some Ukrainian partners are not ready for a war on the territory of Russia.

"I try to do so that we are open to maintaining an understanding not only of the states that are with us from the beginning and will be further with our state. It is those states that look at us from a distance, but were almost at a historical distance. And now in time of war, thanks to some steps, some chemistry, some relationships, we have brought closer and some are even on our side," he told Natalia Moseychuk on her YouTube channel on Sunday.

"And for them it is a painful question when you enter another territory. Do you understand? That's why they support you. They say it's impossible. There are great states in our world, very great states, for which there is only one point, because of which they are not on the side of Russia. This is the territorial integrity of the state. If I deliberately send my troops and decide to go to the territory of Russia, I must know for sure that this state will not be with me," he said.

 

Tags: #war #territory

MORE ABOUT

20:26 24.08.2023
Rada settles terms of investigation of war crimes

Rada settles terms of investigation of war crimes

20:19 24.08.2023
NACP lists Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco as intl war sponsors

NACP lists Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco as intl war sponsors

20:20 22.08.2023
Some 90% of Ukrainians consider refusal of territories to stop Russia’s aggression unacceptable – opinion poll

Some 90% of Ukrainians consider refusal of territories to stop Russia’s aggression unacceptable – opinion poll

19:22 22.08.2023
Ukraine repatriates five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity

Ukraine repatriates five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity

17:09 22.08.2023
Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

10:34 22.08.2023
Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

20:56 17.08.2023
It is up to Ukraine to decide when the conditions are right to join any negotiations – Stoltenberg

It is up to Ukraine to decide when the conditions are right to join any negotiations – Stoltenberg

12:59 15.08.2023
War in Ukraine kills 9,440 civilians, another 16,940 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills 9,440 civilians, another 16,940 injured – UN

17:15 14.08.2023
AFU holding back enemy offensive in Kupiansk, Lyman directions, situation is difficult – Maliar

AFU holding back enemy offensive in Kupiansk, Lyman directions, situation is difficult – Maliar

19:53 11.08.2023
Ukraine seizes, maintains initiative in war

Ukraine seizes, maintains initiative in war

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We need to learn to live like Israel

Russians launch missile attack on Hoholive, Poltava region, preliminary two killed

SBI investigating collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region, resulting in death of three pilots

In Italy, bus with Ukrainian tourists collides with truck, injuring 14 people

Second vessel since war start leaves Odesa outside grain corridor

LATEST

Ukrainian FM to pay visits to Czech Republic, France, Spain on Aug 28-31

Zelenskyy: We need to learn to live like Israel

Russians launch missile attack on Hoholive, Poltava region, preliminary two killed

SBI investigating collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region, resulting in death of three pilots

In Italy, bus with Ukrainian tourists collides with truck, injuring 14 people

MFA considers it categorically unacceptable to extend ban on import of Ukrainian grain until 2023 end in some EU countries

Second vessel since war start leaves Odesa outside grain corridor

Defense forces eliminate 640 occupiers, 18 artillery systems in past day

Ukrainian aviation carries out 12 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – General Staff

Zelenskyy meets with United24 Ambassador Andriy Shevchenko

AD
AD
AD
AD