Zelenskyy: Some Ukrainian partners not ready for war on Russian territory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said some Ukrainian partners are not ready for a war on the territory of Russia.

"I try to do so that we are open to maintaining an understanding not only of the states that are with us from the beginning and will be further with our state. It is those states that look at us from a distance, but were almost at a historical distance. And now in time of war, thanks to some steps, some chemistry, some relationships, we have brought closer and some are even on our side," he told Natalia Moseychuk on her YouTube channel on Sunday.

"And for them it is a painful question when you enter another territory. Do you understand? That's why they support you. They say it's impossible. There are great states in our world, very great states, for which there is only one point, because of which they are not on the side of Russia. This is the territorial integrity of the state. If I deliberately send my troops and decide to go to the territory of Russia, I must know for sure that this state will not be with me," he said.