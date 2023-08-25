Ukraine to receive F-16 from Netherlands in six-eight months, when several conditions met - Defense Minister

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren considers the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine in six to eight months to be realistic, because several prerequisites must be fulfilled before that.

"The training of aviators has already begun, but we need to increase it so that you have enough trained personnel for the combat use of F-16 fighters. It is also important to resolve the issue of infrastructure, so here in Ukraine, you are simultaneously working on creating the proper infrastructure for this modern aircraft and a very advanced weapons system for it," Ollongren said in an interview with the Yevropeiska Pravda (European Truth) online publication.

The minister expressed doubt that the transfer of aircraft is still possible this year. "On the part of the Netherlands, we need all the prerequisites to be fulfilled first. Namely, so that the crews are trained, so that we understand that the infrastructure is ready, and also so that we have not only aircraft, but also spare parts, the necessary weapons for them and the like. Taking this into account, we are realistically counting on next year," the minister said.

In addition, Ollongren added that the exact conditions for the transfer of aircraft are still being discussed. "We have not yet decided on the exact conditions, and it depends not only on us. This is also an issue where the United States has an important voice. And where the voice of Ukraine also matters," she said.

Commenting on the possibility of using F-16 aircraft to return Crimea, the Minister replied: "Our position is unambiguous: We have never recognized the annexation of Crimea … We support your right to self-defense. We support your territorial integrity, recognized by many countries of the world."

She also stressed that it is up to Ukraine to decide exactly how and for how long it will fight. "When we provide Ukraine with aircraft and weapons systems, we do it knowing that you use them for self-defense and that you respect the rules of warfare that apply to both you and us. And as long as it's about using a weapon for self–defense, you have the right to use it as effectively as you can," Ollongren said.

As reported, Ukrainian pilots have already begun training on F-16 fighters in Denmark, which also announced the decision to transfer these aircraft to Kyiv.