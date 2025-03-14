Price of Ukrzaliznytsia tickets for citizens should not increase - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the price of tickets for citizens for transportation by Ukrzaliznytsia should not increase.

"We have already held two meetings with Ukrzaliznytsia regarding their financial plan and activities for this year. Of course, the priority is that prices and tariffs for people should remain unchanged. War is a difficult time and we must take care of people, the price of tickets should not change," he said during the government question hour in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, broadcast live on YouTube by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction).

The prime minister noted that Ukrzaliznytsia has profitable foreign transportation and a decision was made to increase their number.

"Regarding freight transportation, we agreed that Ukrzaliznytsia will work with business. For that part of the products and goods where Ukrzaliznytsia has an objectively unprofitable tariff, they must agree with business and bring this tariff into profit, or at least into cost. In the next week and a half, we agreed that they will come to the government with a decision on the financial plan," Shmyhal said.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia has prepared proposals for indexing freight transportation tariffs by 37% in 2025, they were sent to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, which checks the materials provided by Ukrzaliznytsia and holds consultations with business.