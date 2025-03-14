Trump talks with Putin, says about thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in Russian encirclement, asks to save their lives

U.S. President Donald Trump reported that he had a conversation with Vladimir Putin on Thursday, after which he stated about the chances of ending the war.

"We had very good and productive discussions with president Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump wrote on his social network TruthSocial on Friday.

At the same time, he claims that thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are currently surrounded by Russia and he asked Putin to save their lives.

"At this very moment, thousands of Ukrainian troops are completely surrounded by the Russian military, and in a very bad and vulnerable position. I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. God bless them all!" Trump added.

For the past several days, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shown daily maps showing losses to Ukrainian positions, mostly in Kursk region. But the map published on Friday morning was consistent with the map published on Thursday morning, with the exception of several additional Russian strike directions. One of them was aimed at Sumy region.