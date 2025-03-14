Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:46 14.03.2025

Trump talks with Putin, says about thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in Russian encirclement, asks to save their lives

1 min read
Trump talks with Putin, says about thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in Russian encirclement, asks to save their lives

U.S. President Donald Trump reported that he had a conversation with Vladimir Putin on Thursday, after which he stated about the chances of ending the war.

"We had very good and productive discussions with president Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump wrote on his social network TruthSocial on Friday.

At the same time, he claims that thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are currently surrounded by Russia and he asked Putin to save their lives.

"At this very moment, thousands of Ukrainian troops are completely surrounded by the Russian military, and in a very bad and vulnerable position. I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. God bless them all!" Trump added.

For the past several days, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shown daily maps showing losses to Ukrainian positions, mostly in Kursk region. But the map published on Friday morning was consistent with the map published on Thursday morning, with the exception of several additional Russian strike directions. One of them was aimed at Sumy region.

Tags: #putin #trump

MORE ABOUT

20:18 12.03.2025
Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

18:35 12.03.2025
U.S. reps leave for Russia to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine – Trump

U.S. reps leave for Russia to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine – Trump

16:30 12.03.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t know about Trump's invitation, hopes for positive meeting

Zelenskyy doesn’t know about Trump's invitation, hopes for positive meeting

10:15 11.03.2025
Trump's envoy plans to visit Moscow – media

Trump's envoy plans to visit Moscow – media

20:21 10.03.2025
Starmer, in his talk with Trump, expresses hope for resumption of US aid to Ukraine

Starmer, in his talk with Trump, expresses hope for resumption of US aid to Ukraine

16:27 10.03.2025
Trump considers halting US weapons supplies to Ukraine until Zelenskyy leaves office – media

Trump considers halting US weapons supplies to Ukraine until Zelenskyy leaves office – media

14:02 10.03.2025
Trump announces 'almost' end of pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine

Trump announces 'almost' end of pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine

11:21 10.03.2025
USA should invest in aid to Ukraine on par with Europe – Trump

USA should invest in aid to Ukraine on par with Europe – Trump

14:57 08.03.2025
Trump plans to redeploy US troops from Germany to Hungary – media

Trump plans to redeploy US troops from Germany to Hungary – media

20:50 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to present its position at summit of European partners on Saturday – Zelenskyy

Rubio: What concessions Russia and Ukraine will make remains to be seen

G7 FMs support Ukraine's territorial integrity, warn Russia of sanctions if ceasefire fails, condemn military aid from North Korea, Iran, China

Zelenskyy calls on all those who can influence Russia to take decisive steps to put pressure on it

Ukraine counts on support of Holy See in release of Ukrainians held in Russian prisons – Zelenskyy

LATEST

EU renews individual sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

Sybiha discusses partnership with USA, achieving just, lasting peace with reps of Hudson Institute

Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

Ukraine to present its position at summit of European partners on Saturday – Zelenskyy

Rubio: What concessions Russia and Ukraine will make remains to be seen

Yermak, Advisor to Canada's PM discuss preparations for telephone conversation between Zelenskyy, future PM of Canada

White House reports it is not Trump who spoke to Putin, but Witkoff

G7 FMs support Ukraine's territorial integrity, warn Russia of sanctions if ceasefire fails, condemn military aid from North Korea, Iran, China

Zelenskyy calls on all those who can influence Russia to take decisive steps to put pressure on it

Ukraine counts on support of Holy See in release of Ukrainians held in Russian prisons – Zelenskyy

AD