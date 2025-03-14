Ukraine's Ecology Minister: updated Low-Carbon Strategy focuses on ecosystem restoration, renewable energy, innovation

Ukraine's updated Low-Carbon Development Strategy to 2050 (LCDS) prioritizes the restoration of natural ecosystems, the introduction of innovative technologies, and the expansion of clean and renewable energy sources (RES), according to Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk.

"The updated strategy envisions a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and an increase in absorption by 2050 through active afforestation and ecosystem development. It also includes the implementation of new standards in urban planning, agriculture, water resource management, and climate risk mitigation," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Additionally, the strategy provides for the deployment of innovative technologies across industry, transport, and construction.

According to the minister, special attention is given to clean energy development, with a focus on renewable energy sources, hydrogen technologies, and energy efficiency improvements.

A crucial aspect of the strategy is assessing the socio-economic impact of the transition to a low-carbon economy and attracting international partners to finance related initiatives. A monitoring and review system will be established to ensure the strategy's adaptability to new challenges and opportunities.

Hrynchuk emphasized that the updated strategy is fully aligned with the EU's climate goals and the Paris Agreement.

"It not only lays the foundation for emissions reduction but also opens avenues for deep economic transformation and integration with the European market, particularly through the implementation of an emissions trading scheme and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)," the minister noted.

According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Institute for Economics and Forecasting of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine engaged over 20 national and international experts in developing the updated strategy with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine.

The Paris Climate Agreement is an international initiative aimed at combating global warming, primarily attributed to the increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Its main objective is to limit the rise in global average temperature to within 1.5-2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.